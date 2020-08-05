NBA releases testing results, no players confirmed positive

Everyone inside the bubble must fill out a questionnaire on their mobile device each morning, plus measure their temperature and level of oxygen in their bloodstream. Social distancing rules are in place and mask usage — mandated since the start of the rebooted season — has been an even higher priority this week, with the league stiffening some standards and requiring teams to hold meetings with players so they can be reminded to be vigilant.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that the NBA, under the leadership of (Commissioner) Adam Silver, has done a magnificent job of being visionaries in the sense of looking at the big picture and trying to figure out what unintended consequences may appear,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said.

He said players also deserve credit for showing self-discipline.

“I think it’s a great example for the country,” Popovich said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports