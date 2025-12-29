NBA suspends Alvarado and Williams for fight during Pelicans-Suns game

Alvarado will miss the Pelicans' home game against the New York Knicks on Monday and their game at the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Williams will miss Monday night's game at the Washington Wizards.

The 7-foot-1 Williams and 6-foot Alvarado exchanged punches following a foul call on Alvarado. Phoenix won 123-114 for a two-game sweep of a back-to-back set between the teams in New Orleans.

Alvarado was trying to fight through a ball screen set by Williams to keep pressure on Suns sharpshooter Collin Gillespie, who had made his first five 3-point attempts of the game.

Alvarado pushed Williams out of the way while playing defense and was called for a foul. Williams then shoved Alvarado in the back. Alvarado turned toward Williams and the two exchanged words before grabbing each other and throwing punches. Both players landed right hands before being separated and then ejected.

Neither player commented after the game.

Phoenix coach Jordan Ott attributed the fight to competitiveness and fatigue.

“I saw it start, and then all of a sudden everyone jumped in,” Ott said. “Obviously, it happens. It just feels like the lack of sleep the second night of a back-to-back, something always tends to happen. Last night, there were a lot of free throws; tonight there wasn’t as much. They let us play tonight, which is something we enjoy. They got tangled up, and obviously they both got thrown out.”

