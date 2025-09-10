NBA will not rush judgment in Kawhi Leonard investigation, Commissioner Adam Silver says

“We’re constantly learning in the league office and again, I’m reserving judgment because I don’t know the facts here,” Silver said. "I don't know what Kawhi was paid. I don't know what he did or didn't do. We'll leave all that for the investigation.”

The NBA opened its investigation last week into whether a $28 million endorsement contract between Leonard and sustainability services company Aspiration Fund Adviser, LLC — one that filed for bankruptcy earlier this year — broke league rules, following a report by journalist Pablo Torre.

The Clippers have strongly denied that any rules were broken and said they welcomed the league’s investigation.

“I think as a matter of fundamental fairness, I would be reluctant to act if there was a mere appearance of impropriety," Silver said. "I think the goal of a full investigation is to find if there really was impropriety. ... I would want anybody else in the situation that Mr. Ballmer is in now or Kawai Leonard for that matter, to be treated the same way I would want to be treated if people were making allegations against me.”

Ballmer made a $50 million investment in Aspiration, and the company and the team announced a $300 million partnership in September 2021. That was about a month after Leonard signed a four-year, $176 million extension with the Clippers.

The team ended its relationship with Aspiration after two years, saying the contract was in default. Aspiration’s co-founder, Joseph Sanberg, agreed to plead guilty last month after facing federal charges of wire fraud. Prosecutors said he defrauded investors and lenders out of $248 million, adding that “Aspiration’s financial statements were inaccurate and reflected much higher revenue than the company in fact received.”

“I’m a big believer in due process and fairness and you need to now let the investigation run its course," Silver said, adding that he has “very broad powers” when determining penalties if wrongdoing was found.

The league — which previously looked into claims that Leonard’s representatives asked for certain things that would be considered cap circumventions when he was a free agent several years ago — can issue stiff penalties if cap rules are found to have been broken by a team, including a fine of up to $7.5 million, the voiding of contracts and the forfeiture of future draft picks.

