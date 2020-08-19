N.C. political donor gets 7 years in prison, Hayes probation

Cogburn sentenced Lindberg to 87 months in prison for each of his two counts, with the sentences running concurrently. He also must pay a $35,000 fine. Gray also was awaiting sentencing Wednesday evening by the same judge.

The sentencing capped a dramatic descent for Lindberg, who made a splash with donations to politicians and political parties and committees in recent years.

A wealthy insurance and investment firm founder from Durham, Lindberg had been among the state’s top political donors. He had given more than $5 million to state and federal candidates and committees since 2016, favoring Republicans but also giving to Democrats.

Prosecutors had asked for Lindberg to serve 14 years in prison and Gray 10 years, saying long sentences were necessary in part to deter similar criminal activity by others.

“The defendants’ sentences should reflect the seriousness of their conduct, which was as dangerous as it was brazen,” the U.S. attorneys wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

“Lindberg attempted to buy his regulator, plain and simple,” the memo continued, adding he remained “brazenly unrepentant."

Lindberg’s attorneys sought a 1- to- 2-year sentence, saying his culpability was overstated and pointed out the government’s recommendation was out of line with sentences for other recent honest-services fraud defendants.

The lawyers also pointed out the needs of Lindberg’s children, which include a 1-year-old of which he is the sole parent, according to their memorandum.

Lindberg, 50, “is a man with no prior record and a lifetime of hard work and decency, demonstrating that the conduct that brings him before the court is an anomaly,” his lawyers wrote. Gray also sought a short prison term, with a request to serve any sentence at home because of health concerns.

The government's sentencing recommendation for Hayes said he had agreed to help funnel money going to the state GOP to Causey's campaign. But prosecutors recommended probation for Hayes, 75, because they said he admitted his crime, accepted responsibility and agreed to cooperate. Cogburn ordered Hayes to pay a $9,500 fine in addition to completing one year of probation.

Transcripts of the recordings Causey helped make show Lindberg supporting the establishment of two independent expenditure committees funded with $1.5 million to support Causey’s campaign.

Lindberg's companies included Global Bankers Insurance Group. It was Global Bankers that prosecutors said would have benefited by Lindberg’s actions in seeking a new regulator in Causey’s office. Eli Global is now known as Global Growth.

Hayes represented the 8th Congressional District from 1999 through 2008. He served as GOP chairman from 2011 to 2013, and then from 2016 to 2019. He also was a 1996 gubernatorial candidate.