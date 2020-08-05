NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division

The board added that the NCAA will not permit member schools to require athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 to participate in sports.

Scholarship and eligibility retention is among the demands of the Pac-12 players #WeAreUnited group that is threatening to boycott practices and games if a lengthy list of concerns are not addressed by the conference.

That movement has now spread. A group called #BigTenUnited posted its own list of demands on The Players' Tribune website on Wednesday, though it focuses exclusively on COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

That came just a few hours after the Big Ten released its revised 10-game, conference-only schedule that is set to begin Sept. 5.

Meanwhile, newly independent Connecticut became the first major college football program to cancel its football season.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall