NCAA informs Michigan ruling on sign-stealing investigation will be released Friday, AP source says

The NCAA alleged last year in a notice that current coach Sherrone Moore violated rules as an assistant under former coach Jim Harbaugh, who served a three-game suspension in exchange for the Big Ten dropping its investigation into the allegations after the two ended up in court. Moore also was accused of deleting text messages with sign-stealer Connor Stalions before they were recovered and provided to the NCAA.

Moore has previously said he has and will continue to cooperate with the NCAA’s investigation, but recently declined to say much about the issue looming over the college football program with the most victories.

"Today, not tomorrow, that's all I’m worried about," he said on Monday.

The NCAA investigation surfaced early in the 2023 season amid allegations that Michigan used a robust in-person scouting and sign-stealing operation conducted by Stalions, a former a low-level staffer. He was suspended by the school and later resigned. Stalions, who did not participate in the NCAA investigation, recently said he knew almost every signal opponents used in seven games over two seasons.

Michigan has been prepared to suspend Moore for two games during the coming season as part of self-imposed sanctions. The NCAA will announce soon whether that punishment is enough to address allegations that Moore failed to cooperate in an investigation.

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti sent a letter to the NCAA Committee on Infractions last month, suggesting that Michigan’s football program should not face more sanctions related to the sign-stealing saga.

After winning the 2023 national championship, Harbaugh left to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Wolverines open the season on Aug. 30 at home against New Mexico State and then play at Oklahoma, where Moore was an offensive lineman, on Sept. 6.

Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten, three weeks after an investigation by the NCAA into the allegations began. Hours later, Michigan asked a court for an injunction and temporary restraining order and the two sides narrowly avoided a court hearing.

Harbaugh has repeatedly denied any involvement in Stalions’ apparent scheme.

The NCAA does not have rules against stealing signs, but does prohibit schools from sending scouts to the games of future opponents and using electronic equipment to record another team’s signals.

Multiple Big Ten schools had records showing ticket purchases under Stalions’ name and video surveillance footage of people in those seats with cell phones pointed toward the field.

Big Ten coaches and athletic directors previously pushed Petitti to punish Harbaugh before the NCAA concluded its investigation.

When the Big Ten did suspend Harbaugh, Michigan claimed the commissioner overstepped his authority and acted outside the conference’s bylaws.

Athletic director Warde Manuel released a scathing statement just before Michigan kicked off at Penn State and won 24-15 without Harbaugh on the sideline.

The NCAA previously put Michigan on three years of probation, fined the school and implemented recruiting limits after reaching a negotiated resolution in a recruiting case and banned Harbaugh from coaching college football for four years.

