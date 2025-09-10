NCAA permanently revokes eligibility of 3 players for betting on their own games

Robinson and Vasquez had been roommates at Fresno State during the 2023-24 season. In January 2025, Robinson, who was still at Fresno State, and Vasquez, then at San Jose State — discussed over text message that Robinson planned to underperform in several statistical categories during one regular-season game. Robinson also placed multiple bets on Weaver — his teammate at Fresno State in 2024-25, the NCAA found.

Vasquez and Robinson also failed to cooperate with the enforcement staff’s investigation.

All three were released from their respective teams and are no longer enrolled at their previous schools.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball