Nearly 90,000 bottles of children's liquid pain medication recalled

The FDA notice states that the recall was launched earlier this month after customers reported “a gel-like mass and black particles in the product.” Agency regulators categorized the action as one in which the risk of serious injury or health consequences to consumers is “remote.”

The medication was manufactured in India by Strides Pharma Inc., which produces generic and over-the-counter medicines for firms in the U.S. and many other countries. Strides initiated the recall, according to the FDA notice.

Neither Strides nor Taro Pharmaceuticals immediately responded to requests for comment Friday morning.

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