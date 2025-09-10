Nepalese army moves to restore order after protest violence intensifies

The army warned late Tuesday that security forces were committed to preserving law and order. The military is rarely mobilized in Nepal and initially stayed in the barracks as police failed to control the situation. An army statement said 27 suspected looters have been arrested.

Soldiers fired into the air on Wednesday after prisoners overpowered police guards and tried to escape from the main jail in the heart of Kathmandu.

The prisoners set fire to buildings with cells and guard houses and broke down the main entrance before pouring into the streets. The soldiers were able to block the escape attempt and transferred the prisoners to different jails. There were no injuries reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the protests had grown increasingly violent as demonstrators set fire to government buildings and politicians’ homes and attacked some leaders. As criticism of the country’s political elite widened, the prime minister resigned, though it appeared to have little effect on the unrest.

Tens of thousands of protesters remained on the streets, blocking roads and storming government facilities. Army helicopters ferried some ministers to safety.

Also Tuesday, hundreds of inmates escaped from prisons in Kathmandu and other cities after police there abandoned their posts as a growing number of protesters attacked the security forces.

Anger over the social media ban was just the beginning

On Monday, demonstrations led by young people angry about the blocking of several social media sites gripped Katmandu, with police opening fire on the crowds, killing 19 people. The social media ban was lifted on Tuesday, but the protests continued, fueled by rage over the deaths and accusations of political corruption.

President Ram Chandra Poudel, the ceremonial head of state, appealed to the protesters to pursue a peaceful resolution and stop further escalation. He accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli and tasked him with leading a caretaker government until a new one is in place, though Oli's position and whereabouts were not clear.

The demonstrations — dubbed the protest of Gen Z — began after the government blocked social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying those companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

The protests spiraled to reflect broader discontent.

Many young people are angry that the children of political leaders — so-called nepo kids — seem to enjoy luxury lifestyles and numerous advantages while most youth struggle to find work. With youth unemployment running at about 20% last year, according to the World Bank, the government estimates that more than 2,000 young people leave the country every day to seek work in the Middle East or Southeast Asia.

Political leaders, buildings and homes were targeted

Videos shared on social media show protesters beating up Nepali Congress party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, the current foreign minister. Both appeared to be bleeding, while one video shows the party leader being helped to safety. The party is the country’s largest and is part of the governing coalition.

Smoke was still rising Wednesday from the parliament building, presidential house, the central secretariat that houses the offices of the prime minister and key ministries, and the prime minister’s official residence.

The building of Kantipur publication, Nepal's biggest media outlet, was torched and damaged. Car showrooms were also torched and burned-out vehicles dotted the streets.

In addition to the 19 fatalities, scores of people were wounded. Oli has ordered an investigation into the shootings and promised compensation to the families.

The government is seeking to regulate social media

The violence unfolded as Nepal's government pursues a broader attempt to regulate social media with a bill aimed at ensuring the platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable.”

The proposal has been widely criticized as a tool for censorship and for punishing government opponents who voice their protests online.

The bill would require companies to appoint a liaison office or a point of contact in the country. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and fundamental rights.

The registration requirement applied to about two dozen social networks widely used in Nepal. Those that didn't comply were blocked last week, though TikTok, Viber and three other platforms that registered were operating without interruption.