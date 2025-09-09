New data shows the job market was much weaker than thought in 2024 and so far this year

Breaking: City responds to Kettering Health announcing Greene Memorial to remain open

The U.S. job market was much weaker in 2024 and early this year than originally reported, adding to concerns about the health of the U.S. economy
FILE - A construction worker carries steel decking at the site of a construction of a housing project, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Business
By PAUL WISEMAN – AP Economics Writer
44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market was much weaker in 2024 and early this year than originally reported, adding to concerns about the health of the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that employers added 911,000 fewer jobs than originally reported from April 2024 through March.

The department issues the so-called benchmark revisions every year. They are intended to better account for new businesses and ones that had gone out of business. The numbers issued Tuesday are preliminary. Final revisions will come out early next year.

Last year, the revisions showed 818,000 fewer jobs from April 2023 through March 2024. Then presidential candidate Donald Trump declared the numbers had been rigged to conceal economic weakness and help Democrats in the 2024 election. However, he did not explain why the government would release the revised numbers two and a half months before voters went to the polls.

