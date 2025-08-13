New draft of global plastic pollution treaty would not limit plastic production

Powerful oil and gas-producing nations and the plastics industry oppose production limits. They want a treaty focused on better waste management and reuse.

The draft contains one mention of plastic production in the preamble, reaffirming the importance of promoting sustainable production and consumption of plastics. It does not contain an article on production from a previous draft. There is no mention of chemicals.

The new provisions seek to reduce the number of problematic plastic products that often enter the environment and are difficult to recycle and promote the redesign of plastic products so they can be recycled and reused. Parties to the treaty would improve their waste management.

