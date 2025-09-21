New Hampshire police say multiple gunshot victims at country club. 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A shooting at a country club left multiple gunshot victims, police in New Hampshire said Saturday night.
The shootings happened at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. Police said two suspects fled the scene; one was in custody, and the other still at large.
Information on the conditions of the victims was not immediately available.
Nashua is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Boston, just across the Massachusetts border.
Dunstable, Massachusetts, which neighbors Nashua, issued a shelter-in-place order.
