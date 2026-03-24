New Mexico jury finds Meta violated consumer protection law at trial about child safety

The jury agreed with allegations that Meta made false or misleading statements and also agreed that Meta engaged in “unconscionable” trade practices that unfairly took advantage of the vulnerabilities of and inexperience of children.

Jurors found there were thousands of violations, each counting separately toward a penalty of $375 million.

Attorneys for Meta said the company discloses risks and makes efforts to weed out harmful content and experiences, while acknowledging that some bad material gets through its safety net.

New Mexico’s case was among the first to reach trial in a wave of litigation involving social media platforms and their impacts on children.