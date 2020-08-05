New Orleans sheriff regains authority over troubled jail

“The material progress made by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is no small feat. It has been accomplished through the leadership of the Compliance Director, Monitors, Sheriff Gusman, jail staff, and all parties,” Africk wrote.

That compliance director post has been held since early 2018 by corrections expert Darnley Hodge. The specific date for the end of his appointment was not set in Wednesday's ruling.

Africk's order doesn't end court supervision of reform efforts. And the monitors made clear in their July 27 report that they believe “minimal progress” has been made to establish staff review and inspection procedures to make sure progress continues.

“Instead, there is often pushback against the Monitors and claims that the Monitors are ‘demanding perfection,’ ‘moving the goalpost,’ or that the Consent Judgment only requires them to review data, not to remedy the obvious deficiencies any meaningful review would reveal,” the report said.

Gusman agreed to cede control of the jail in 2016 as lawyers for inmates and the Justice Department pressed for the jail to be placed in “federal receivership” — in which a third party would have been put in control of the jail. The agreement left the elected sheriff nominally in charge, but with board authority over jail operations left to the compliance director.

The previous year, inmates were moved from the old, decaying jail complex — where a 2013 video had surfaced showing rampant drug use and even the brandishing of a handgun in a cell — into a new building. Gusman had touted the move as key to improving conditions but monitors said violence endangering inmates and staffers continued at the new facility. A suicide at the jail months after the move demonstrated that the need for reform continued.