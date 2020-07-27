New this week: Beyoncé, Alanis Morissette and Emmy noms

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

—That's what new friends are for: Musical icon Burt Bacharach and Kacey Musgraves producer Daniel Tashian have teamed up to release a new five-song EP. "Blue Umbrella," out Friday, was recorded in Nashville and features Bacharach on piano and Tashian on vocals. Tashian has worked with a handful of country music acts, but he's best known for his magic on Musgraves' epic 2018 album "Golden Hour," which earned him his first pair of Grammys. Bacharach, a six-time Grammy winner and three-time Oscar winner, is one of music's most revered composers, known for tracks like "That's What Friends Are For," "(They Long to Be) Close to You" and "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)," among others. "Blue Umbrella" is Bacharach's first album in 15 years.

—R&B powerhouse Brandy is releasing her first independent album. "B7," her seventh studio release, will be out Friday and is the Grammy winner's first album in eight years. It features collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Daniel Caesar and her daughter Sy'rai, who sings on "High Heels" and performs background vocals on the single "Baby Mama." Sy'rai also co-wrote both tracks. Brandy had a hand in writing all 15 songs on "B7" with helpers including Darhyl Camper Jr. (H.E.R.), Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk (Ariana Grande), Akil "Fresh" King (Beyoncé) and others.

—It's been a busy year for Grammy-winning rocker Alanis Morissette: She celebrated the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking "Jagged Little Pill" album, and a musical version of the record debuted on Broadway in December. She's also been working hard in the studio to make "Such Pretty Forks in the Road," her ninth album to be released Friday. It's her first new album in eight years and was originally supposed to drop in April but was pushed backed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Morissette also had an anniversary tour planned for her 1995 album, but that was also scraped due to COVID-19.

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

—The Emmys, the awards that honor TV's best, will be unveiling this year's crop of nominees on Tuesday — but online and not on TV. The usual announcement ceremony at the TV academy in Los Angeles was canceled because of the coronavirus, with Leslie Jones instead hosting a virtual event to be found at Emmys.com. How the Sept. 20 ceremony on ABC will play out is anybody's guess, but we do know that Jimmy Kimmel will host. As for the contenders, with last year's winners "Game of Thrones" and "Fleabag" having hit the road, there's room for fresh faces including the comedies "Ramy" and "Insecure."

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

