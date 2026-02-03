New York attorney general to deploy legal observers to monitor federal immigration agents

Tensions remain high nationwide over President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown, particularly following the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens at the hands of federal agents in Minnesota. Videos of agents conducting immigration arrests throughout the country have drawn criticism over heavy-handed tactics, often going viral online.

In a statement, James, a Democrat, said she is “proud to protect New Yorkers’ constitutional rights to speak freely, protest peacefully, and go about their lives without fear of unlawful federal action.”

“We have seen in Minnesota how quickly and tragically federal operations can escalate in the absence of transparency and accountability," she said.

James said her office's observers will serve as “neutral witnesses” who will identify violations of law, but will not interfere with enforcement activity. She has also asked New Yorkers to submit videos of federal immigration enforcement actions to her office for review.

Separately, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has said she will pursue legislation this year that would allow people to sue federal officers “when they act outside the scope of their duties," along with a proposal to keep immigration agents out of schools, hospitals and houses of worship unless they have a warrant from a judge.