New Zealand woman arrested after 2-year-old girl found alive in suitcase stowed in bus luggage

When the driver opened the suitcase they discovered the 2-year-old girl, who was very hot but otherwise appeared physically unharmed, Harrison said. Authorities didn’t disclose the length of time the toddler was in the baggage compartment or which cities the bus was traveling between.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she remained Sunday night local time.

The arrested woman was charged with ill-treatment or neglect of a child and was due to appear in court Monday. She was not named by law enforcement.

The bus company InterCity confirmed to New Zealand news outlets that the episode involved one of its vehicles. The company does not charge fares for children younger than 3 years, who can travel for free on an adult's lap.