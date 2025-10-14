Breaking: ‘Money and an agenda’; Xenia parents sound off on multiple teacher social media controversies

News organizations, including Hegseth's former employer Fox, reject new Pentagon reporting rules

Fox News, the former employer of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has joined a near-unanimous outpouring of news organizations rejecting new rules for journalists based in the Pentagon
FILE - The Pentagon, the headquarters for the U.S. Department of Defense, is seen from the air, Sept. 20, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Pentagon, the headquarters for the U.S. Department of Defense, is seen from the air, Sept. 20, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Business
By DAVID BAUDER – AP Media Writer
34 minutes ago
X

Fox News, the former employer of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has joined a near-unanimous outpouring of news organizations rejecting new rules for journalists based in the Pentagon.

Fox signed on to a statement with ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN saying they would no agree to Hegseth's new rules, saying “the policy is without precedent and threatens core journalistic protections.” So far, only the conservative One America News Network has said its reporters would follow the new regulations.

Hegseth has said that outlets who don't agree to the new rules by the end of Tuesday, which restrict reporting on news not specifically approved by his team, will be evicted from the Pentagon on Wednesday.

The Associated Press says it will not agree to the rules.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati violence: Two more shootings Monday night in Fountain Square
2
Butler County RTA adds propane buses to fleet
3
Westcott House marking 20 years since renovation completion
4
Spreading positivity, along with hundreds of flowers, in Petal It...
5
Hamilton breweries bring home gold at 2025 Great American Beer Festival