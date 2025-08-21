NFL has increased security at its offices following a shooting that killed 4 people last month

The league previously recommended enhanced security measures at team and league facilities. The recommendations will be reviewed at a special league meeting on Aug. 26.

NFL employees are back in their offices after working remotely in the weeks following the shooting that killed four people and injured a league employee.

Investigators believe Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people in the building’s lobby, then another in a 33rd-floor office on July 28, before he killed himself, authorities said.

Police said Tamura had a history of mental illness, and a rambling note found on his body suggested that he had a grievance against the NFL over a claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease that can be diagnosed only by examining the brain after a person dies.

Tamura played high school football in California a decade ago but never in the NFL.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl