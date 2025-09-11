NHL makes 5 players acquitted of sexual assault charges eligible to sign contract, play this season

The NHL says the five players acquitted of sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in 2018 will be eligible to sign a contract Oct. 15 and play Dec. 1
Sports
By STEPHEN WHYNO – AP Hockey Writer
41 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL says the five players acquitted of sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in 2018 will be eligible to sign a contract Oct. 15 and play Dec. 1.

The league announced the decision Thursday to reinstate Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod a little over a month since a judge in London, Ontario, found them not guilty.

