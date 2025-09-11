NHL makes 5 players acquitted of sexual assault charges eligible to sign contract, play this season

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL says the five players acquitted of sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in 2018 will be eligible to sign a contract Oct. 15 and play Dec. 1.

The league announced the decision Thursday to reinstate Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod a little over a month since a judge in London, Ontario, found them not guilty.