NHL makes 5 players acquitted of sexual assault charges eligible to sign contract, play this season

They were not in the NHL at the time of the incident.

None of the players had current contracts and all are free agents. Hart was with Philadelphia, McLeod and Foote with New Jersey, and Dube with Calgary, while Formenton was playing in Europe, and their respective teams let their previous deals expire last year after charges were laid.

The NHL conducted its own investigation beginning in the spring of 2022 when the allegations came to light. It called the events that transpired “deeply troubling and unacceptable” and that while they were not found to be criminal, said the players' conduct did not meet the standard of moral integrity.

The players met with league officials after the verdict and expressed regret and remorse, the NHL said. Keeping them from playing until Dec. 1 brings their total time away to nearly two years.

The NHL Players' Association in a statement said it was pleased Dube, Foote, Formenton, Hart and McLeod are getting the opportunity to resume their careers.

“The players cooperated with every investigation,” the union said. “Upon their full acquittal by Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia, we initiated discussions with the NHL regarding the players’ return to work. To avoid a protracted dispute that would cause further delay, we reached the resolution that the league announced today. We now consider the matter closed and look forward to the players’ return.”

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, earlier in the week, said an update was coming “in the relatively near future" and declined to go into the contents of the investigative process.

“Obviously, we take the matter very seriously, and that’s why it’s still under review,” Daly said Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Asked about Hart on Thursday in Voorhees, New Jersey, the head of the company that owns the Flyers, said they would not comment at this point.

“The NHL’s made it clear they’ll speak first,” Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO Dan Hilferty said. "But right now, we’re not prepared to comment on the Carter Hart situation. The NHL has told us they are running the show.”

Hart, McLeod, Dube and Foote last took part in NHL games in January 2024 before leaving their teams with charges pending. It was not immediately clear how many of the players would be signed when eligible, though Hart as a 27-year-old goaltender with significant experience appears to be the most likely.

