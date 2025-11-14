NHRA great John Force formally retires 17 months after traumatic brain injury

He suffered a fractured sternum among other injuries, but it was the TBI that forced him out of the car for good after an NHRA-record 157 wins. Force spent months working with specialized therapists on an outpatient basis in California.

“I don’t want to go on forever, but I am officially done with driving," Force said in a video posted to social media. “I hate to say that word. I said in media so many times, ‘Until this race car kills me, they’re gonna have to drag me out of the seat.’ But the truth is, I was dragged out of the seat at Richmond, and they thought it killed me then. So I’m lucky that I’m back walking, still under doctor’s orders.”

Force will continue overseeing John Force Racing, although his youngest daughter, Brittany, is retiring from Top Fuel competition at the end of this season to start a family. Another daughter, Courtney Force, retired years ago to start a family. Force has six grandchildren, some of them already in racing.

“I got a next generation that will follow me, just like my girls,” Force said.



