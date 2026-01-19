Nico Paz scores twice despite missed penalty as Como cruises past Lazio 3-0 in Serie A

Martin Baturina scored the opener after two minutes although he was lucky that his shot took a deflection before hitting the net.

Paz was running the midfield with the poise that won him the Serie A’s Rising Star of the Month award in August and September and doubled Como’s lead midway through the first half when he rifled home a left-foot shot from close range.

The Spanish-born Argentina international but saw his penalty saved in the 35th minute but still added a second goal four minutes after the break.

Baturina’s cheeky backheel set Paz up and he stroked home a precise finish from the edge of the box.

Verona remains bottom

Verona remains rooted to the bottom of the league after a 0-0 draw at Cremonese earlier Monday.

Giovane came close to breaking the deadlock for the visitors but the stalemate extended Verona’s winless run to six games.

Verona is level with Pisa on 14 points remains in last place on goal difference. Both clubs are three points adrift of Lecce and Fiorentina.

The point lifts Cremonese three places into 12th.

___

