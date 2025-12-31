Nigerian authorities say British boxer Anthony Joshua released from hospital after road crash

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — British boxer Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital, Nigerian authorities said late Wednesday night.
The two-time former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist was involved in a fatal road crash near Lagos on Monday which killed two of his close associates and team members.
Joshua had been under “observation” while recovering from minor injuries, his promoter said Monday.
In Other News
1
New Franklin-Trenton Road bridge open in Warren County
2
Delayed Hamilton hotel projects expected to start in 2026
3
Springfield resident named Sports Artist of the Year
4
Former Hamilton mayor Tom Nye named Small Business Person of the Year
5
Motor home and SUV collision in Florida kills child, injures others...