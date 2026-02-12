No. 11 Tar Heels lose freshman star Caleb Wilson to hand fracture; timetable for return unclear

Wilson exited the Miami game to head for the tunnel and later returned to the game with his left wrist and palm area heavily taped while finishing with a season-low 12 points.

In its release, the program said X-rays taken during the game were negative for a fracture. But additional imaging done after the team's return to Chapel Hill revealed a fracture, and the evaluation process is ongoing to determine a timetable for his return.

Wilson, who is from Atlanta, ranks sixth among freshmen nationally in scoring.

___

