No. 13 South Carolina plays 'Beamerball' to perfection to beat Virginia Tech 24-11 in opener

“Thought you'd like a special teams touchdown,” Shane Beamer told his dad as they shared a postgame hug.

South Carolina intercepted two passes by Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones. Fred Johnson made a pick in the red zone to halt a first-quarter drive, and Peyton Williams' interception in the fourth quarter helped seal the win.

The Gamecocks led 10-8 early in the fourth when Swain fielded a punt by Nick Veltsistas, turned upfield and made several would-be tacklers miss on the way to the end zone. After a Virginia Tech field goal, Sellers found Harbor wide open on a deep post route to restore South Carolina's two-score advantage.

Swain muffed a punt earlier in the game and narrowly avoided disaster by recovering the ball. Beamer comforted the sophomore on the sideline after that play.

“Coach Beamer was like, ‘This is going to happen,'" Swain said. “‘It's your first time being out there, just make sure on the next one, just take it to the house.’ So I took it to the house, and my thought process was like, I messed up the first time, can't mess up again. This is my only shot.”

Beamer's faith in Swain, a defensive back and part-time return man, was rewarded.

“So proud of Vicari Swain,” Beamer said. “He's a weapon, and it was really neat for him to do that and how fitting that is playing Virginia Tech with their history, my dad's history at special teams.”

Sellers scored South Carolina’s first touchdown on a 15-yard rush and was 12 of 19 passing for 209 yards and the TD to Harbor, who had three catches for 99 yards. Harbor had another potential touchdown taken away by a replay review.

Virginia Tech's offense was held without a touchdown. John Love kicked three field goals, including a 56-yarder, and the Hokies' defense contributed a safety in the first quarter when Kelvin Gilliam Jr. and Kody Huisman took down Sellers in the end zone.

Drones went 15 of 35 for 221 yards and two interceptions.

“Just self-inflicted wounds," Drones said. "You can't shoot yourselves in the foot against a good opponent like that. We got to be better next week. We will be.”

The takeaway

Virginia Tech: In addition to the safety, the Hokies' defense had four sacks and five tackles for loss.

South Carolina: The sacks taken by Sellers showed a weakness in the Gamecocks' offensive line and, at times, his lack of awareness in the pocket.

Up next

Virginia Tech hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

South Carolina hosts South Carolina State on Saturday.

