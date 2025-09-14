No. 16 Texas A&M beats No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on late TD strike

Marcel Reed escaped pressure to throw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nate Boerkircher with 13 seconds left, Randy Bond kicked the extra point and No. 16 Texas A&M beat No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on Saturday night
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with teammates on the sideline after wide receiver Mario Craver caught a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with teammates on the sideline after wide receiver Mario Craver caught a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Sports
By CURT RALLO – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcel Reed escaped pressure to throw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nate Boerkircher with 13 seconds left, Randy Bond kicked the extra point and No. 16 Texas A&M beat No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on Saturday night.

Texas A&M (3-0) beat a Top 25 team on the road for the first time since knocking off then-No. 3 Auburn on Nov. 8, 2014. The Aggies had lost 13 straight road games to ranked opponents.

Notre Dame dropped to 0-2 after playing in the national title game last season.

Bond made a 45-yard field goal to tie it at 34 with 9:06 left.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

In Other News
1
Local movie production to hold premiere at Dayton Art Institute
2
40 local high school students have been named National Merit...
3
OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in West Chester Twp.
4
Serve City needs your help as number of those in need in Hamilton is...
5
Miami University Marching Band to play at Bengals game this Sunday