No. 16 Texas spoils No. 3 Texas A&M's perfect season 27-17, knocks Aggies out of SEC title game

Texas, which started the season No. 1 and at one point was unranked, beat a top-10 opponent for the third time this season to keep alive any faint hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive time.

The Aggies (11-1, 7-1, No. 3 CFP) are all but assured their first playoff berth, but the loss to their biggest rival will sting the program for a long time. Texas A&M has never played for an SEC title since joining the league in the 2012 season.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, who had emerged as a late-season Heisman Trophy contender and led the Aggies’ in a stunning second-half rally against South Carolina two weeks ago, threw two fourth-quarter interceptions against the Longhorns, one of them at the Texas 3.

Texas A&M led 10-3 at halftime before Texas seized control with 17 consecutive points in the third quarter.

The Aggies pulled to 20-17 before Manning’s big TD run. Facing third-and-short, Manning ran through the right side of the line, found a seam to slip into the secondary, and clutched the ball tightly as he crossed the goal line ahead of a lunging defender.

The takeaway

Texas A&M: The Aggies could find no rally magic this time as the offense ground to a halt with three quick punts in the decisive third quarter.

Texas: A run game that has been missing most of the season erupted in the second half as Texas took control. Quintrevion Wiser rushed for a season-high 155 yards.

Up next

Texas A&M: Awaits the final CFP rankings on Dec. 7.

Texas: Awaits its bowl game destination with an eye on the CFP rankings.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football