No. 3 LSU intercepts 5 of Florida QB DJ Lagway's passes in the Tigers' 20-10 victory

Lagway's career high in interceptions came in what was widely seen as a pivotal bounce-back game for the Gators (1-2, 0-1) and fourth-year coach Billy Napier after a surprising home loss to South Florida a week earlier.

The Gators amped up the intensity more than an hour before kickoff when many of them jogged or walked a lap around the entire field — a route that took them near the tunnel to the LSU locker room.

As Florida players stared down hecklers in the LSU student section, several Tigers players warming up in the area began shouting as well as they advanced toward the Gators. Shoving ensued, and as officials and uniformed officers on the field diffused the standoff, an official threw a “sideline warning” flag.

After kickoff, the game was hard fought, with defenders hitting hard and offensive linemen vigorously finishing blocks — including one by LSU lineman Weston Davis that wiped out Tigers coach Brian Kelly along the sideline. Kelly was uninjured.

But both offenses stumbled.

LSU, which had starting center Braelen Moore back in the lineup after an ankle injury last week, gained just 96 yards rushing (with 51 coming on a late run by Caden Durham) and punted seven times. Nussmeier also was intercepted on a risky throw back across the middle that infuriated Kelly.

Florida, which punted five times, finished with 366 total yards to LSU's 316. Lagway finished 33 of 49 for 287 yards and one TD passing.

Nussmeier's 23-yard scoring pass to Zavion Thomas gave LSU a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

Florida responded with Lagway's floating 10-yard pass to Aiden Mizell as he crossed the back of the end zone in tight coverage from Tamarcus Cooley, who disgustedly kicked the ball after the play, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Lagway's second turnover was AJ Haulcy's interception that set up Damian Ramos' 45-yard field goal, giving LSU a 13-10 lead as time expired in the first half.

Spears' second interception and long return put LSU up 20-10. And after Cooley redeemed himself with an interception of Lagway's pass in the end zone with less than seven minutes remaining, cornerback DJ Pickett had an interception to end Florida's final possession.

The takeaway

Florida: The Gators' evident intensity and effort was canceled out by turnovers and other mistakes, including an offensive holding call that nullified an 87-yard touchdown pass to Jadan Baugh in the first half.

LSU: The defense has been good enough to compensate for an offense that has been inconsistent and less explosive than expected with the experienced Nussmeier — a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite who passed for 4,052 yards last season — under center.

Up next

Florida: At Miami next Saturday.

LSU: Hosts Southeastern Louisiana next Saturday.

___

