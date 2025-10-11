No. 7 Indiana topples No. 3 Oregon 30-20 in tight battle

Fernando Mendoza threw for 215 yards and a key fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 7 Indiana remained undefeated with a 30-20 victory over No. 3 Oregon on Saturday
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Sports
By ANNE M. PETERSON – AP Sports Writer
1 hour ago
X

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw for 215 yards and a key fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 7 Indiana remained undefeated with a 30-20 victory over No. 3 Oregon on Saturday.

Roman Hemby added a pair of scoring runs for the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), who frustrated the Ducks (5-1, 2-1) with stout defensive play.

Dante Moore threw for 186 yards and a touchdown for Oregon. He had two interceptions and was sacked six times.

With Oregon down 20-13 going into the fourth quarter, Brandon Finney intercepted Mendoza's and ran it back 35 yards to tie it with 12:42 left.

Mendoza answered with an 8-yard scoring pass to Elijah Sarratt with 6:23 to go. On Oregon's next series, Moore's pass was intercepted by Louis Moore.

Brendan Franke added a 22-yard field goal for the Hoosiers with 2:06 left.

Both sides were coming off weeks off. In their last game, the Ducks beat Penn State 30-24 in double-overtime on the road in the annual White Out game. The Hoosiers beat Iowa 20-15 on the road.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

In Other News
1
1 dead after hit-and-run in Butler County early Saturday
2
‘The Vampire Circus’ to swing into Performing Arts Center
3
Residents say ‘no’ on $1B data center project, want Hamilton to do the...
4
Butler County Developmental Disabilities declares fiscal emergency
5
Sweet deals in store for Aglamesis Brothers anniversary weekend