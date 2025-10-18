No one hurt as United Airlines plane clips tail of another aircraft in Chicago

The second plane had its horizonal stabilizer struck and was not moving when the planes hit, officials said.

Bill Marcus, a passenger on the flight from Wyoming, said he didn't even realize anything happened until the pilot said there would be a delay to document something and passengers on the plane saw a number of people gather around the right wing.

“I was shocked that I didn’t feel something more, although when they separated the planes there was some shuddering,” Marcus told CBS News Chicago. It took about 40 extra minutes for the plane to get to the gate, he said.

Earlier this month, two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided at the intersection of taxiways at LaGuardia Airport in New York, injuring a flight attendant.

Runway collisions like these could add to worries about aviation safety in the wake of recent crashes and near misses including the deadliest plane crash in the United States in decades, when an Army helicopter collided with an airliner preparing to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in January.