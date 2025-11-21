Breaking: Parents ask: What’s going on with busing? - Here’s what we found

Nobel laureate Han Kang's first nonfiction book in English to be released next spring

Nobel laureate Han Kang's first nonfiction book in English, “Light and Thread,” is set for release next spring
This cover image released by Hogarth shows "Light and Thread" by Han Kang. (Hogarth via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This cover image released by Hogarth shows "Light and Thread" by Han Kang. (Hogarth via AP)
Arts & Entertainment
By HILLEL ITALIE – AP National Writer
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Nobel laureate Han Kang's first book of nonfiction to come out in English will be released next spring.

The Korean author's “Light and Thread” is scheduled to be published March 24 by Penguin Random House imprints in the U.S., the United Kingdom and other English-speaking regions. Published in Korean this year and translated into English by Maya West, e. yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris, “Light and Thread” includes Han's Nobel lecture from 2024, along with other writings and photographs.

“As I arranged the essays, poems, diary entries, and photographs to be included in this book, I imagined all of its spaces — from the first page to the last — enveloped in light,” Han said in a statement released Friday. “I am grateful and glad that this light, imbued into this English translation, continues to encounter readers.”

Han, the first South Korean to win the Nobel literature prize, is best known for the novel “The Vegetarian,” winner of the International Booker Prize in 2016.

In Other News
1
Fairfield Twp. police investigate fatal hit-skip incident
2
Shoppers can now get Everything But the Bottle at Bridgewater Falls
3
Longtime Hamilton economic development director Jody Gunderson dies at...
4
TONIGHT: Hamilton Schools to address fiscal outlook after state budget...
5
Man who skimmed ATMs, including one in Butler County, sentenced in...