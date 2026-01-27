North Korea launches ballistic missiles into sea between Korean Peninsula and Japan

Japan’s Defense Ministry said two ballistic missiles launched from North Korea and landed off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula. The ministry condemned the launches as a threat to the peace of Japan, the region and the international community.

South Korea's military said it maintains a firm readiness to repel any provocations by North Korea.

The launches were the first time North Korea fired weapons since testing what it called hypersonic missiles in early January. In December, the country test-fired what it called long-range, strategic cruise missiles and new anti-air missiles and released photos showing apparent progress in the construction of its first nuclear-powered submarine.

North Korea has engaged in a run of weapons launches to enlarge its nuclear and missile arsenals since talks with the U.S. and South Korea stalled in 2019. Experts say the North's leader Kim Jong Un believes a bigger weapons arsenal would give him greater leverage to win concessions from the U.S.

North Korea's recent displays were likely meant to demonstrate or review its weapons development achievements ahead of the upcoming ruling Workers’ Party congress, analysts said.

The congress, expected to start in February, would be the first of its kind in five years and is one of North Korea's biggest propaganda spectacles used to set up new political and economic priorities.

North Korea recently threatened retaliation over what it called two South Korean surveillance drone flights across the border, one earlier in January and another in September. The South Korean government denied operating any drones during the times specified by North Korea and began probing if civilians sent them.

The accusations likely were driven by the North’s efforts to dial up anti-South Korea sentiments ahead of the congress, when Kim's previous declaration of a hostile “two-state” system on the Korean Peninsula could be added to the party constitution, analysts said.

Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.