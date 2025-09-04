North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, from second left in front, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)