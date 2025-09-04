North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

China’s Foreign Ministry says that visiting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, from second left in front, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, from second left in front, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
news
45 minutes ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that visiting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

There were no immediate details on when they would meet.

Kim attended a Chinese military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, alongside other foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim is making a rare trip outside his home country.

In Other News
1
‘Laughter is the best medicine,’ local proctologist says about...
2
You Are Safe Hamilton initiative about ‘caring for people’
3
Fairfield police release traffic stop video of woman taken into custody...
4
Those who have lost people to suicide welcome at Butler County...
5
Hamilton leaders targeting next part of city for new development