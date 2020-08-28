North Korean leader thankful typhoon damage wasn't worse

Flanked by masked officials, an unmasked Kim praised ruling party organizations and government officials for implementing measures that reduced the damage, Rodong Sinmun and the North’s Korean Central News Agency said.

He called for further efforts toward “minimizing the damage in the agricultural field in particular and reduction in the harvest by making a correct examination of the crop damage and taking measures for improving their growth,” KCNA said.

The agency paraphrased Kim as saying the scale of damage was smaller than expected, “adding that he had worried a lot and he feels it is fortunate.”

South Hwanghae province is a major source of farming and fishing products for a country that has chronic food shortages.

The Rodong report described flooded fields, damaged rice and toppled corn and beanstalks in South Hwanghae, as well as ruined crops in nearby North Hwanghae province. It also reported damage to houses, public buildings and other structures in South Phyongan province, near the capital Pyongyang, where pedestrians were seen walking through scores of uprooted trees after the storm.

The North’s state media has not report any injuries or deaths.

In this undated photo provided on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks during his visit to a western coastal area in South Hwanghae province, North Korea, where Typhoon Bavi made landfall early Thursday, Aug. 27.

In this undated photo provided on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, visits a western coastal area in South Hwanghae province, North Korea, where Typhoon Bavi made landfall early Thursday, Aug. 27.

People pass by fallen trees by a typhoon on a main road in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. A typhoon damaged homes and other buildings, flooded roads and toppled utility poles on the Korean Peninsula before weakening to a tropical storm.

A grounds keeper inspects fallen trees from a typhoon on a main road in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. A typhoon damaged homes and other buildings, flooded roads and toppled utility poles on the Korean Peninsula before weakening to a tropical storm.