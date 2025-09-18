Northrop Grumman cargo ship reaches the International Space Station a day late after engine issue

The 11,000-pound (5,000-kilogram) shipment should have reached the space station Wednesday, three days after blasting off from Florida. But when the capsule tried to climb higher, its main engine shut down too soon. Engineers traced the problem to an overly conservative software setting.

This is the first flight of the extra-large version of the Cygnus, which is packed with food, science experiments and equipment for the space station's toilet and other systems. NASA holds contracts with Northrop Grumman as well as SpaceX to keep the orbiting lab well stocked. Russia also sends supplies, and Japan is about to resume deliveries as well.

Northrop Grumman named its latest capsule the S.S. Willie McCool after the pilot of the doomed 2003 flight of space shuttle Columbia.

