Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins record 10th Olympic gold with victory in men’s team sprint

Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher of the United States were 1.4 seconds behind for the silver, while Italy's Elia Barp and Federico Pellegrino took bronze, 3.3 seconds back.

Klaebo has won every race he has entered at these Games, breaking the Winter Olympics record in Sunday’s 4 x 7.5-kilometer relay. His final race will be in the 50-kilometer mass start at the weekend.

In the women's competition, Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist continued Sweden’s winning run.

Switzerland’s Nadja Kaelin and Nadine Faehndrich took silver with Laura Gimmler and Coletta Rydzek of Germany taking the bronze. Norway was edged out to fourth place.

Jessie Diggins of the United States pushed the pace early in the race but finished fifth with partner Julia Kern.

