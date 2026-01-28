Novak Djokovic advances to the Australian Open semifinals after Musetti retires with injury

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the Australian Open semifinals after Lorenzo Musetti retired with an injury while leading two sets to nil
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he receives treatment to a foot injury during his quarterfinal match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he receives treatment to a foot injury during his quarterfinal match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Sports
By JOHN PYE – AP Sports Writer
Updated 56 minutes ago
X

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open semifinals after Lorenzo Musetti retired in the third set with an injury Wednesday after taking the first two sets.

The fifth-seeded Musetti won the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 but took a medical timeout for treatment on his upper right leg after being broken in the third game of the third. He played on for another game but couldn’t continue.

Djokovic, who was leading the third set 3-1, will continue his bid for an 11th Australian title and a record 25th major but he says he was lucky this time.

“I feel really sorry for him," the 38-year-old Djokovic said. "He was a far better player (today) — I was on my way home tonight.”

He will play the winner of Wednesday's later quarterfinal between No. 8 Ben Shelton and two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

In Other News
1
Springfield braces for 30-day targeted ICE surge starting next week as...
2
Snowplow escorts ambulance transferring child to Cincinnati Children’s...
3
‘Justice is not diminished by compassion;’ Letters support man...
4
Springfield school board votes to consolidate School of Innovation with...
5
Lawyer seeks acquittal or new trial for Clark County man, 83, convicted...