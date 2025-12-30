Nuggets star Nikola Jokic hurts left knee, limps off court at halftime in Miami

Jokic limped off the court in Miami on Monday night, after appearing to hurt his left knee just before the intermission. He was not on the floor for the second half and an MRI — probably sometime Tuesday — will determine what happens from here.

“Immediately, he knew something was wrong," Nuggets coach David Adelman said after Denver's 147-123 loss. “Hey, this is part of the NBA. Anybody who gets hurt in this game, it's kind of gut-wrenching, especially somebody as special as he is. We'll find out more tomorrow. We'll move on as a team. Obviously, right now, I'm more concerned just about him as a person and the disappointment of going through something like that.”

If Jokic misses any significant time, it would be a massive blow to Denver, and in some respects to the entire NBA given how he's considered one of the game's absolute superstars.

“Tonight my mind will wander,” Adelman said. “And it'll wander about what we have to do going forward if he is out for a while or for a long time.”

Jokic is a three-time MVP and certainly was in the early MVP conversation this season, having entered Monday averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 11.1 assists — well on his way to a triple-double average for the second consecutive season.

Jokic was alone under the basket and appeared to step forward to help Denver's Spencer Jones defend a drive by Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. as time was about to expire in the second quarter. While backtracking, Jones stepped on Jokic's left foot and it seemed the center's knee buckled.

Jokic collapsed to the court, grabbing at the knee and writhing in pain. He was helped to his feet, then made his way to the locker room under his own power. He was evaluated by doctors, and the Nuggets were working through a logistical plan for how to schedule an MRI around the team's flight to Toronto on Tuesday for a game against the Raptors on Wednesday.

“It's just part of this process,” Adelman said. “You don't get definitive answers right after these things happen. I know he's an extremely special player that people want updates on right away; makes total sense to me. But we'll go through the process properly, for him and for our team.”

The Nuggets have dealt with some major injury issues this season and were playing Monday without three would-be starters — Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain) and Cam Johnson (right knee injury management).

Denver has managed its way through those — thanks in large part to Jokic.

“The things that he’s doing this year,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before Monday's game, “are really remarkable.”

