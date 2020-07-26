Number of fires more than doubles in Brazil's Pantanal

On July 16, the Brazilian government issued a decree banning burning in the Pantanal wetlands and the Amazon forest for four months. However, in the Pantanal alone, 1,002 fire spots have been identified since the decree came into force.

Mato Grosso do Sul state has declared a state of environmental emergency. It says the critical period of seasonal forest fires is just beginning and cites extreme conditions such as high temperatures, strong winds and low air humidity.

It also said health clinics around the state registered an increase of patients complaining about diseases related to air quality, aggravating a health system already dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

The National Institute for Space Research has reported nearly 8,000 fires in the Amazon first half of the year, and another 3,326 in July. The numbers are still lower than in 2019. Last year, there were 10,606 fires reported between January and June.

Bolsonaro defended his government's environmental policies last week and said Brazil is the target of an international campaign to harm its economy. He said other countries should focus on their own problems.

“When some talk about reforestation, they could start reforesting Europe to set an example for us," Bolsonaro said.