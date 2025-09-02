Numbers drawn for estimated $1.1B Powerball jackpot

No one has matched all six numbers since May 31, allowing the jackpot to swell to $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history. As ticket sales climbed this week, game officials raised the estimated Monday night jackpot to $1.1 billion before taxes. Payments would be spread over 30 years, or a winner can choose an immediate lump sum of $498.4 million, again before taxes.

The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of getting struck by lightning are greater. But with so many people putting down money for a chance at life-changing wealth, someone eventually wins.

Powerball, which costs $2 per ticket, is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.