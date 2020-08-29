Obama, Johansson and more react to death of Chadwick Boseman

"I want to dedicate this pole to Chadwick. What he accomplished and the legacy he left is so incredible to me. He's inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to. Rest in power my friend.#WakandaForever #blackpanther." — Lewis Hamilton, Formula One world champion, wrote on Twitter referencing his latest win in Belgium on Saturday.

“I am devastated by the news of Chadwick’s passing. He was one of the great actors and men. He radiated warmth and wisdom: talent and deep kindness.” — Sienna Miller, who co-starred with Boseman in the film “21 Bridges.”

“A consummate professional, he absorbed every story, every memory and every photo and film excerpt he could consume to help translate the soul of an American hero. And now, Chadwick will be etched in history as a hero in his own right, especially have shown millions of Black and brown children the power of a superhero who looks like them. Chadwick — may you rest in peace eternally. Take your place among the greats. You earned it.” The Jackie Robinson Foundation said in a statement, noting Boseman worked closely with the baseball great’s widow Rachel for the film “42.”

“I’m heartbroken at the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. He was a tremendous actor who brought some of our community’s heroes to life. My prayers are w/ his family. His legacy will endure. Wakanda Forever!” — Maxine Waters, congresswoman from California, tweeted.

“Rest gently, King. Chadwick Boseman.” — Beyoncé wrote on her website.

“An immense, stunning loss. @chadwickboseman was a Black icon, a star among stars who had so much more to give the world. It feels like just the other day I was next to him in Chicago. Now he’s gone, way too soon. Rest in power, King.” — Scottie Pippen, longtime Chicago Bulls star and six-time NBA champion, said on Twitter.