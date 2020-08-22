Officials: Police shoot, kill man outside store in Louisiana

The Louisiana State Police said in a statement that officers from the Lafayette Police Department were called to a store Friday at 8 p.m. about a disturbance involving a man with a knife. As officers tried to apprehend him, he fled. Officers deployed Tasers, but they were ineffective, the statement said.

The state police said the man was still armed with a knife when he tried to enter another convenience store, which was occupied, when he was shot. The man, identified as 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.