Officials say at least 10 people were killed in a South Korean factory fire

Videos and photos from the scene showed thick gray smoke billowing from the complex and some workers jumping from a building.

Nam Deuk-woo, fire chief of the city’s Daedeok district, said the blaze destroyed a factory building that firefighters initially could not enter over fears it might collapse. Searches for the missing workers began late Friday after officials deployed unmanned firefighting robots to cool the structure and conducted a safety inspection.

The fire was reported at about 1:18 p.m. Nam said the cause was not immediately known, but the blaze appeared to have spread rapidly, with witnesses reporting an explosion. Firefighters focused on preventing the blaze from spreading to an adjacent facility and removing chemicals from the site. Nam said workers recovered more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of highly reactive chemicals from the site.

Some people were injured when they jumped from the building to escape, while others suffered from smoke inhalation, Nam said.

About 120 vehicles and pieces of equipment including aircraft, an unmanned water cannon vehicle and two firefighting robots for hard-to-reach areas, were deployed along with hundreds of personnel.

President Lee Jae Myung called for the full mobilization of personnel and equipment to contain the fire and support rescue operations.