Offshore oil and gas production is crimped by Gulf storms

Operators in the Gulf often evacuate workers when the forecast calls for hurricanes or tropical storms. If the platforms aren't damaged, the impact on oil and gas production is usually short-lived.

The Gulf accounts for a little less than one-fifth of U.S. oil production.

It has been a volatile year for the oil industry. Crude prices plunged from January into April before rebounding after OPEC and its allies agreed to curb production.

Prices have stalled lately because of ample supplies and continuing weak demand during a pandemic. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark U.S. crude, settled at $42.34 per barrel on Friday.