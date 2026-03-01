Oft-injured New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson 'tweaks' right ankle in win over Utah Jazz

Interim coach James Borrego said Williams “tweaked the ankle,” but didn't have an immediate update on severity of the injury. “Hopefully, it's nothing serious, and we'll have him back out there very soon,” Borrego said.

It’s the latest setback for the oft-injured player who had already missed 16 games this season due to various ailments. The game against Utah was the two-time All-Star’s 35th straight — an NBA career-best for Williamson — dating to Dec. 11, after he sat out five games with a right hip adductor strain.

Williamson had four points, two assists and a rebound in 11 minutes of playing time against Utah.

Selected by the Pelicans with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft out of Duke, Williams has been limited to playing just 258 of 543 potential regular-season games, and never more than 25 in a row before this most recent stretch. He also missed the entire 2021-22 season with a broken right foot.

The Pelicans’ lineup was already depleted in playing without small forward Trey Murphy (right shoulder), center Yves Missi (left calf) and guard Dejounte Murray (reconditioning).

