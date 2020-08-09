Ohio governor's conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash

State Rep. Nino Vitale, a conservative GOP gadfly from Urbana, tweeted a photo of DeWine wearing a mask minutes after the positive test was announced Thursday.

“I think the question must be asked. Has he not been wearing his mask, or do masks not stop the spread?” Vitale said in his post, which also stated he wished the governor no ill will.

DeWine said he received some “not so nice” texts during the day Thursday about wearing masks. He reasserted Friday that while they might not be 100% effective, they do help prevent spread and have been made a noticeable difference in the state's most-populated cities.

Critics were blasting him on his official Twitter account, too.

DeWine, 73, a former U.S. senator and House member who is in his first term as governor, at first appeared to have been only the second U.S. governor to positive for the coronavirus.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he contracted the virus last month. Stitt, a Republican who has been disdainful of mask mandates, said he contracted COVID -19 by hugging friends.

Longtime Cincinnati-area conservative activist Mike Wilson, who has been analyzing and writing about coronavirus data since he contracted COVID-19 this summer, saw a storm of strong reactions on his Facebook page including from some who said DeWine's results show the pandemic is “a scam.”

“At this point, this is clearly not a hoax,” said Wilson, who has fully recovered from the virus. He said continued pandemic-deniers are mostly “outliers," but many other people are frustrated over what they see as DeWine's overreactions and also about the testing issues. Test results, including false positives, affect individual lives by triggering quarantines that are a rising concern as Ohio schools prepare to reopen.

The number of positive cases in Ohio had decreased after the first surge, hitting a low in late May. But numbers again began to rise in mid-June as Ohio began to reopen businesses.

DeWine had resisted a statewide mask mandate until July 23. He quickly backed off an earlier try at a mask requirement inside businesses and balked at closing down bars, instead recently mandating a “last call” at 10 p.m. and an 11 p.m. closing time. Nearly 3,700 Ohio deaths have been linked to the coronavirus.

Wilson thinks by now, DeWine and other government officials should allow people to make their own decisions on which precautions they need or are willing to take.

“We've found that people’s individual behavior matters more than those government actions anyway,” Wilson said.

Sewell reported from Cincinnati.

Follow Dan Sewell at https://twitter.com/dansewell and Andrew Welsh-Huggins at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus