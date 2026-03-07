Ohtani homers for 2nd straight day, Suzuki hits 2, Japan beats South Korea 8-6 at WBC

A day after hitting a grand slam in a 13-0 win over Taiwan, Ohtani hit a tying home run on a hanging curve from Young Pyo Ko in the third.

Suzuki hit a two-run homer in the second. Two batters after Ohtani's drive, Suzuki chased Ko by homering for a 4-3 lead. Yoshida homered on reliever Byeong Hyeon Jo's second pitch.

Hyeseong Kim's two-run homer against Hiromi Ito tied the score in the fourth for South Korea (1-1).

Suzuki put Japan ahead for good at 6-5 when he drew a bases-loaded walk from Young Kyu Kim in a three-run seventh that included Yoshida's two-run single.

Ju Won Kim cut South Korea's deficit with an RBI single off Yuki Matsumoto in the eighth before Hyeseong Kim stranded the bases loaded when he struck out against Yuki Matsumoto.

Winner Atsuki Taneichi struck out the side in the seventh, and Taisei Ota got three straight outs on seven pitches for the save.

Japan and Australia are 2-0 in Group C and meet Sunday as the favorites to advance to the quarterfinals.

Fairchild's grand slam powers Taiwan over Czechs 14-0

Stuart Fairchild, whose mother is from Taiwan, hit a second-inning grand slam off Jan Novak for a quick six-run lead.

Taiwan set a WBC record with seven steals and improved to 1-2 in a game cut to seven innings by a mercy rule. The slam was the third of the tournament, one shy of the WBC record.

The Czechs dropped to 0-3 in their second WBC and are 1-6 in two tournaments, with a win over China in 2023.

Taiwan went ahead in the first on a throwing error by catcher Martin Cervenka on a double steal, and and an RBI single Yu Chang, who had three hits and four RBIs.

Winner Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang struck out four in 2 2/3 innings. Novak took the loss, allowing six runs, five hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Naylor brothers’ defense, Cassie’s 2-run homer lead Canada over Colombia 8-2

A run-saving defensive play by brothers Josh and Bo Naylor boosted Canada in the first inning at San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Owen Cassie hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second off emergency starter Austin Bergner after Julio Teheran was scratched. A 35-year-old right-hander who last pitched in the major leagues in 2024, Teheran felt right shoulder impingement while warming up.

Canada won its opener while Colombia dropped to 0-2 in Group A.

Michael Arroyo led off the game with a single off Michael Soroka, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Reynaldo Rodriguez grounded to first baseman Josh Naylor, who threw to brother Bo at the plate for the tag.

That was one of four Colombia outs on the bases. Rodriguez and Jesus Marriaga were caught stealing by Bo Naylor and Daniel Vellojin was thrown out trying to reach second on a dropped fly ball in the ninth inning.

Arroyo cut Colombia’s deficit with an RBI single in the third off Soroka, who allowed four hits in three innings. Abraham Toro restored a two-run lead with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom half from Emerson Martinez.

Josh Naylor had an run-scoring single in the seventh that drove in Denzel Clarke, a cousin, after Marriaga dropped Clarke’s fly to right for an error.

Harold Ramírez had an RBI double in the eighth. With two on and two outs, Gio Urshela swung and missed at three straight sliders from Eric Cerantola.

Toro had an RBI triple in a four-run bottom half and scored on Bo Naylor’s single.

Winner Phillippe Aumont, who last pitched in the major leagues in 2015, struck out Tito Polo for the final out.

