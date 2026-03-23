Oil prices ease and stock markets jump as hopes rise for an end to the Iran war

The market's moves remain tentative, though, and Iran denied such talks took place. The S&P 500 trimmed its gain, which had reached 2.2% in the morning.

Over the weekend, Trump had threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if it doesn’t open up the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. The narrow waterway off Iran's coast has become a sore point for Trump and the economy because its near-closure has prevented oil tankers from leaving the Persian Gulf to supply customers around the world.

Trump said Monday that he is postponing attacks on Iranian power plants for five days to allow talks to continue. Quickly afterward, Iranian state media cited Iranian officials as denying any talks like Trump described and said Trump had backed down “following Iran’s firm warning.”

The price of Brent crude fell as low as $96 immediately after Trump announced the postponement, but it quickly recovered a chunk of that loss. Benchmark U.S. crude had a similar reaction, immediately dropping toward $84 per barrel before yo-yoing back above $92 and then falling back to $89.30.

Financial markets have had vicious swings, both up and down, since the war began because of uncertainty about how long it may last. The fear is that a long-term disruption could keep so much oil and natural gas off global markets that it creates a debilitating wave of inflation for the global economy.

The frenzied swings of the past few weeks are similar to, but not as dramatic as, those that hit last year when Trump shocked the global economy on “Liberation Day.” Many of his worldwide tariffs ended up being milder than he initially threatened, and the back-and-forth in negotiations led to historic moves up and down.

Still, Monday's overriding reaction in financial markets was one of relief. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 670 points, or 1.5%, as of 1:01 p.m. Eastern time, after soaring nearly 1,135 points during the morning. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3%.

In Europe, stock indexes immediately flipped from losses to gains following Trump’s announcement and then held onto them. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.8%, and Germany’s DAX returned 1.2%.

That compares with sharp drops for Asian stock markets, which finished trading before Trump made his announcement. South Korea’s Kospi careened 6.5% lower, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 3.5% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 3.5%.

Treasury yields also eased in the bond market following Trump’s announcement. High Treasury yields and disruption in the bond market were main factors that Trump named a year ago when he backed off his initial threats for global tariffs. The moves caused critics to allege Trump always chickens out, or “TACO,” if financial markets show enough pain.

Like oil prices, Treasury yields still remain well above where they were before the war began, even after Monday's drop. The worry is that high oil prices could keep the Federal Reserve and other central banks from resuming their cuts to interest rates, which would give the global economy and prices for investments a boost.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.36% from 4.39% late Friday. But it remains solidly above its 3.97% level from just before the war.

On Wall Street, Monday's rally was so widespread that four out of every five stocks rose within the S&P 500.

Toward the head were companies with big fuel bills that will benefit from any easing of oil prices. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings surged 7.3%, while United Airlines climbed 3.9%, and American Airlines rose 3.8%. All, though, are still down for the year so far.

Stocks of smaller companies also led the market, and the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks jumped 2.3%. It had dropped last week to 10% below its record, a sharp enough fall that professional investors call it a “correction.”

The S&P 500, which is the main measure of the U.S. stock market’s strength, pulled back within 6% of its own all-time high set early this year.

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AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama, Matt Ott and Chan Ho-him contributed.