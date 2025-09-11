Oklahoma school bus carrying softball team crashes and injures 7 people

MINCO, Okla. (AP) — In a story published Sep. 9, 2025, about a school bus crash in Oklahoma, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the highway where the crash occurred. It happened on State Highway 152, not U.S. Highway 152.
